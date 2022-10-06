 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deliberations to start next week in 1978 cold case murder trial

linda tschari (copy)

Linda Tschari, 19, was found dead on Feb. 8, 1978. 

 Contributed photo
Jurors next week will begin to deliberate the fate of the man charged in a 1978 cold case homicide in Buffalo.

John M. Sauberan's defense rested Thursday in his murder trial in Erie County Court after about 3 1/2 days of testimony from prosecution and defense witnesses.

Attorneys on both sides will deliver closing arguments Tuesday morning, with jury deliberations to follow.

Sauberan faces a second-degree murder charge in the February 1978 slaying of Linda Tschari, 19. Tshari's body was found on the afternoon of Feb. 8, 1978, in a cottage on Pooley Place, off Grant Street near Forest Avenue.

Sauberan was charged in March 2020 after DNA linked him to the crime scene, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday afternoon, having called nine witnesses, including the victim's brother.

Sauberan, 63, did not take the stand in his own defense.

Sauberan's defense team came close to resting their case Thursday morning, just before they were to call their own expert witness on DNA evidence. Prosecutors told the judge the defense turned over material related to the expert late Wednesday afternoon, less than a day earlier.

Assistant Erie County District Attorney Ashley Morgan told County Judge Sheila DiTullio that defense attorney Paul Dell provided an email authored in May and sent to the defense by forensic DNA consultant Tiffany Roy, but which had not been previously provided to prosecutors as part of the discovery process.

In the email, "she expresses very specific opinions which are more specific in nature than what we received from her report" in August, Morgan told the judge. She asked the judge to preclude Roy, a Florida-based consultant, from being called as a witness.

Dell told the judge everything included in the email was part of Roy's final report, which was given to prosecutors.

After a conference with attorneys in chambers, the judge permitted the defense to call Roy to the stand.

The defense's first witness, called Wednesday, was Timothy Crino, a retired FBI special agent. The defense called Crino to testify about general procedures and practices in crime scene investigation and evidence collection, as well as proper methods for law enforcement to maintain the chain of custody of evidence.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

