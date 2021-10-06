Deliberations continue in South Buffalo murder trial

Jury deliberations will continue Thursday in the murder trial in Erie County Court of Shane Casado.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon and spent about two hours and 45 minutes behind closed doors.

Prior to that, they spent a little more than three hours in the courtroom having testimony read back from the first two prosecution witnesses, the two eyewitnesses to the shooting. They also watched the entire video of Casado's interview with a Buffalo police detective.

Casado, now 27, is charged with second-degree murder. Casado shot Rachael Wierzbicki, 22, of Orchard Park, outside a home on Edson Street in South Buffalo on Nov. 27, 2018, a fact Casado's attorneys concede.

The jury has the option of convicting him of first-degree manslaughter if they determine he intended to seriously injure Wierzbicki but did not intend to kill her.

Casado's defense is he was justified in shooting Wierzbicki, his ex-girlfriend, because of threats she made and alleged prior acts of violence towards him.

