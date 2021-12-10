 Skip to main content
Defense won't challenge competency ruling for man charged in woman's dismemberment
The attorney representing Yasin Abdu-Sabur, charged with killing and dismembering a woman in Niagara Falls in 2015, said Friday he won't challenge a ruling that the defendant is mentally competent to stand trial.

In September, Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III had directed two court-appointed psychologists to examine Abdu-Sabur, 37. A month later, they agreed he was competent to stand trial, but defense attorney Robert R. Fogg was given the opportunity to challenge their findings.

"I have no intention to challenge the competency," Fogg told Murphy during a brief court appearance Friday.

Murphy said Abdu-Sabur's trial is tentatively scheduled for March before newly elected County Judge John J. Ottaviano, who will succeed Murphy Jan. 1.

Abdu-Sabur is charged with killing Terri Lynn Bills, 46, on June 6, 2015, and sawing her body into pieces. The remains were found 10 days later in a vacant house in the Falls. Abdu-Sabur later moved to Spartanburg, S.C., where he was arrested in February 2020.

