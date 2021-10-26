Defense tries to prevent jury from seeing Steingasser's photo in Belstadt trial

"Yes, that's my daughter," Loraine Steingasser said, fighting back a sob as she looked at an 8-by-10-inch photo of her dead daughter, Mandy.
It was just the reaction defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin had sought to prevent during the second day of the Joseph H. Belstadt murder trial in Niagara Falls.
After 40 minutes of legal argument, Wyoming County Judge Michael M. Mohun ruled that Mandy Steingasser's 1993 senior picture from North Tonawanda High School could be used as evidence.
Bergevin said the prosecution's only reason to show the photo was "to elicit sobs."
Mohun said that showing the photo "is prejudicial, no question about it."
But he decided its value as evidence outweighed the photo's prejudicial possibilities.
"She's wearing the same vest she was found wearing. She's wearing the same ring she was found wearing," Niagara County Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said.
Bowman was referring to the clothing on Steingasser's partially decomposed remains when they were found Oct. 25, 1993, in Bond Lake County Park, Lewiston, 36 days after she was last seen alive, entering Belstadt's car on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.
Belstadt, now 46, was 18 at the time of the death of the 17-year-old Steingasser. After decades as the prime suspect, he was arrested and charged with murder in April 2018.
New forensic testing, including results on what the prosecution says are two of the young woman's pubic hairs vacuumed from Belstadt's car in 1993, led to his indictment.
The hair issue was another reason the prosecution wanted the photo admitted as evidence. Bowman noted it shows the length of Steingasser's hair at the time of her death.
Bowman offered to skip the victim's senior photo if Bergevin would concede that the hairs from the car were pubic hairs, not head hairs.
"The answer was, absolutely not," Bowman told the judge.
Support Local Journalism
"It's very easy to elicit testimony about the style of Ms. Steingasser's hair," Bergevin said. "They shouldn't be allowed to look at the photo."
Mohun noted that the prosecution intends to present photos later of the victim's remains.
"We're going to have a before-and-after format, which is really going to arouse jury sympathy," the judge said. "I have to make sure sympathy will not play a role in their verdict."
He directed the attorneys to help him craft a jury instruction that would try to prevent that result.
Loraine Steingasser then returned to the witness stand and identified her only child's photo and the ring she was wearing.
"She called it her lucky ring. It was mine," the mother said as her daughter's photo was projected in two large video screens in the courtroom.
Loraine Steingasser testified that she told Mandy to be home by midnight on Sept. 18, 1993, when she went out with friends. That was in part because she had spent an entire night seven to 10 days earlier with Christopher Palesh, a boyfriend who testified Monday he left town for Florida on Sept. 17.
"Anytime she went anywhere, she had to call me and when she came home, she had to wake me up," the mother said.
But the only calls she received on the night of Sept. 18-19, 1993, were a hang-up call from an unknown source and then one from a male who asked if Mandy was home.
Loraine Steingasser said she recognized the voice of one of Mandy's female friends in the background urging, "Ask if Mandy's home."
She said she filed a missing persons report later on Sept. 19, and a few days later called the FBI, because North Tonawanda police regarded her daughter's disappearance as a runaway.
"I know she didn't run away because she would have called," the mother testified. "I wanted somebody who would take it a little more seriously."
But she said the FBI backed out of the case after her daughter's body was found.