Defense tries to prevent jury from seeing Steingasser's photo in Belstadt trial

"She called it her lucky ring. It was mine," the mother said as her daughter's photo was projected in two large video screens in the courtroom.

Loraine Steingasser testified that she told Mandy to be home by midnight on Sept. 18, 1993, when she went out with friends. That was in part because she had spent an entire night seven to 10 days earlier with Christopher Palesh, a boyfriend who testified Monday he left town for Florida on Sept. 17.

"Anytime she went anywhere, she had to call me and when she came home, she had to wake me up," the mother said.

But the only calls she received on the night of Sept. 18-19, 1993, were a hang-up call from an unknown source and then one from a male who asked if Mandy was home.

Loraine Steingasser said she recognized the voice of one of Mandy's female friends in the background urging, "Ask if Mandy's home."

She said she filed a missing persons report later on Sept. 19, and a few days later called the FBI, because North Tonawanda police regarded her daughter's disappearance as a runaway.

"I know she didn't run away because she would have called," the mother testified. "I wanted somebody who would take it a little more seriously."