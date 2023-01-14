Defense team in Pigeon child rape case asks judge to bar therapist testimony it calls 'junk science'

Defense attorneys for G. Steven Pigeon have asked a judge to block the testimony of a potential prosecution witness in the former political power broker's child sexual assault case.

The defense expects the witness, a therapist, to testify about Child Sexual Abuse Accommodation Syndrome, according to motions filed in the case.

The syndrome may be used to explain behavior of abuse victims, including a delay in reporting the abuse.

New York courts have allowed testimony about Child Sexual Abuse Accommodation Syndrome and the state's highest court has repeatedly made rulings permitting such testimony, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said in court papers responding to Pigeon's motions.

"The expert's testimony explained unusual behavior of child abuse victims and, particularly, why a child may wait a long time before reporting the alleged abuse," New York's Court of Appeals wrote in a 2013 decision in a case in which such testimony was allowed, according to prosecutors.

In 2016, the Court of Appeals again ruled such testimony admissible because it "helps to explain victim behavior that might be puzzling to a jury," prosecutors wrote.

But Pigeon's defense attorneys, Paul J. Cambria Jr. and Justin Ginter, called the syndrome "junk science."

They point to New Jersey's Supreme Court, which in 2018 barred most expert testimony about the theory, which, in addition to delayed disclosure, attempts to explain other behaviors, including secrecy, helplessness and retraction. New Jersey still allows a portion of it to be used – the part used to explain a delay in a person reporting abuse.

Pigeon's attorneys want the judge to rule on whether the theory "currently commands a consensus in the scientific community."

State courts have not determined whether the syndrome is "generally accepted," the attorneys wrote.

Allowing prosecutors to have the therapist testify "essentially precludes the defense from questioning the complainant's truly unusual behavior," Pigeon's attorneys said in court papers. "Instead, it impermissibly shifts the burden to the defendant to prove that the allegations were fabricated."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Pigeon, 62, was accused in December 2021 of sexually assaulting a child younger than 11 between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2016. He was indicted on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse and child endangerment.

A conviction for predatory sexual assault against a child carries a potential sentence of up to life in prison.

Defense attorneys for Pigeon, a former Erie County Democratic Party chairman and former county legislator, also have asked the judge to dismiss the child endangerment charge because it was filed beyond the two-year statute of limitations for misdemeanors. In court documents, prosecutors consented to its dismissal, though the judge has not formally ruled.

Pigeon's attorneys are also asking a judge to bar prosecutors from introducing an audio recording they say was "digitally enhanced" by the FBI but remains "inaudible."

"Any listener would be required to speculate as to the words being stated," attorneys argued in court papers.

Prosecutors, led by Assistant District Attorney Cathleen M. Roemer, contend the dialogue on the recording is "generally able to be understood by the listener."

The content of the recording is not revealed in court papers.

Attorneys are scheduled to argue the motions on March 8. A hearing on the admissibility of the expert testimony, if granted, was tentatively scheduled for April 26.

Pigeon's defense filed motions in July asking State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to preclude the testimony outright, or to at least hold a hearing about its admissibility.

Last month, Boller scheduled jury selection in the case to begin Dec. 4.

The day before Pigeon turned himself in to state police, he told The Buffalo News someone might be setting him up. He called the accusations "absolutely untrue."

Pigeon is currently serving a one-year jail sentence for his role in a bribery scheme involving a former state judge.