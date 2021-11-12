 Skip to main content
Defense rests in Steingasser slaying trial; summations this afternoon
Belstadt trial

Joseph H. Belstadt speaks with his attorney Michele G. Bergevin during his trial at the Angelo DelSignore Civic Building in Niagara Falls, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Belstadt is charged with the 1993 slaying of Mandy Steingasser.

 Mark Mulville

After calling two witnesses, defense attorneys rested their case this morning in the trial of Joseph H. Belstadt, charged with murder in the 1993 death of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser of North Tonawanda.

Wyoming County Judge Michael M. Mohun, who is presiding, said closing arguments would begin about 12:15 p.m., with Michele G. Bergevin for the defense and Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman for the prosecution.

Depending on the length of those presentations, Mohun said he expects to read his instructions to the jury today.

But whether there will be any time left in the court day for the jury to begin deliberating depends on how much the attorneys talk.

Belstadt, 46, of the Town of Tonawanda, did not testify.

Mandy Steingasser photo

Mandy Steingasser, 17, a senior at North Tonawanda High School, was murdered in 1993. 

He was arrested April 24, 2018, and charged with killing Steingasser, who was seen by two women entering Belstadt's car on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda sometime after 1 a.m. on Sept. 19, 1993.

Her badly decomposed body was found near Meyers Lake, part of Bond Lake County Park in Lewiston, on Oct. 25, 1993.

During a quarter-century investigation, police and prosecutors decided they didn't have enough evidence to arrest Belstadt until a DNA test confirmed that two hairs vacuumed from his car in 1993 came from Steingasser.

However, none of Belstadt's DNA was found on the victim's clothing or on her remains. An autopsy concluded Steingasser had been strangled to death. Her bra was found knotted around her neck.

The defense witnesses included Scott A. Whipple, who said he didn't see Belstadt when he visited Wayne Mielcarek's house the morning of Steingasser's disappearance. Mielcarek had testified Belstadt came to his house to say Steingasser was missing; Mielcarek told Whipple he learned of this from a phone from the girl's mother.

Also taking the stand was Samuel Parise, a law client of Bergevin's, who said he drove from Oliver Street to Meyers Lake last week, clocking his trip at 23 minutes.

