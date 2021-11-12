Defense rests in Steingasser slaying trial; summations this afternoon

After calling two witnesses, defense attorneys rested their case this morning in the trial of Joseph H. Belstadt, charged with murder in the 1993 death of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser of North Tonawanda.

Wyoming County Judge Michael M. Mohun, who is presiding, said closing arguments would begin about 12:15 p.m., with Michele G. Bergevin for the defense and Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman for the prosecution.

Depending on the length of those presentations, Mohun said he expects to read his instructions to the jury today.

But whether there will be any time left in the court day for the jury to begin deliberating depends on how much the attorneys talk.

Belstadt, 46, of the Town of Tonawanda, did not testify.

He was arrested April 24, 2018, and charged with killing Steingasser, who was seen by two women entering Belstadt's car on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda sometime after 1 a.m. on Sept. 19, 1993.

Her badly decomposed body was found near Meyers Lake, part of Bond Lake County Park in Lewiston, on Oct. 25, 1993.