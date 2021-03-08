Defense may seek three trials in Niagara Falls lawyer's rape case

An Aug. 2 trial was scheduled Monday for Nicholas D. D'Angelo, 28, a Niagara Falls attorney charged with sexually assaulting three women.

However, defense attorney Brian M. Melber told State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. Monday that he may request a separate trial for the charges involving each woman.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Lynette M. Reda, the special prosecutor, said she intends to ask permission to change the dates of the four counts involving one of the alleged victims. The change would shorten the date range for those crimes, including first-degree rape, from 17 days to eight or nine days in November or December 2016.

The indictment also includes a charge of criminal sexual act against another woman in D'Angelo's law office on Oct. 28, 2016. D'Angelo also faces seven counts involving a teenage prostitute who was under the age of consent for two of her three alleged encounters with D'Angelo between August 2019 and February 2020.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.