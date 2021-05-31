Defense attorney wants DA-turned-judge off her cases: 'You have questioned my integrity'

From 2018 to 2020, then-Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek and defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin clashed in intense pretrial proceedings in a high-profile murder case.
Wojtaszek won election as county judge last November and is no longer involved in the murder case, but Bergevin isn't ready to shake the hard feeling that lingers from when the two squared off.
Bergevin wants Wojtaszek to recuse herself from all of Bergevin's future cases.
Wojtaszek has refused.
The two butted heads during nearly two years of often-contentious pretrial hearings and arguments in the case of Joseph H. Belstadt, who is charged with killing 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser of North Tonawanda in 1993.
In March 2020, Belstadt's trial was called off after one day of testimony because now-retired Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon worried the Covid-19 pandemic, then just beginning, would prevent it from being completed.
A new trial is set for Oct. 18, with Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio presiding.
At an unrelated May 5 arraignment, according to a transcript, Bergevin cited a letter Wojtaszek wrote to Sheldon on Feb. 3, 2020, which she said "questioned my ethics."
"The last paragraph of that letter said that you were not confident that defense counsel would comply with the Rules of Professional Conduct and Fairness and Stability. You have questioned my integrity in writing on the record," Bergevin said.
"I would also note that those allegations that you made to the court were not even addressed by the court and were unsubstantiated, which furthers the issue that there is the appearance of impropriety with you presiding over cases where I am counsel," Bergevin told Wojtaszek.
Wojtaszek replied she remembered the letter.
"I'm in a much different position now," she said. "And again, I have reviewed every judicial ethics opinion, and it is absolutely not a legal requirement that I recuse from your cases. And again, I know that I can be fair and impartial in matters with you in the case."
Bergevin said she intended to pursue the matter with a written motion.
"I know you to be an extremely competent and conscientious attorney," Wojtaszek told Bergevin. "I have examined my own conscience and know that nothing from our prior professional dealings would ever affect my ability to remain fair and impartial."
The dispute over recusal came during an arraignment for Eric C. Abdulie, 61, of Niagara Falls, who was indicted on charges of criminal sexual act and menacing. He allegedly forced a woman to perform sexual acts at knifepoint in his home on Feb. 9.
Bergevin was assigned the Abdulie case in her part-time role as an assistant Niagara County public defender. She is handling the Belstadt case as part of her private practice.
County Public Defender Nicholas B. Robinson met with Wojtaszek after Bergevin told him about the issue.
"I think the judge is very fair and able to be in a different position now," Robinson said in an interview. "Once they get that new position, they can fully submerge themselves in that new position and look at the facts of the case and make their decisions appropriately."
"There are specific reasons why a judge has to recuse themselves, that are laid out in the law," said Brian D. Seaman, the new DA. "Other than those – a family member being involved in the litigation, a financial interest in the litigation, having personal knowledge about the matter – the trial judge is the sole arbiter of deciding whether they can be fair."