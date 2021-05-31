Defense attorney wants DA-turned-judge off her cases: 'You have questioned my integrity'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I would also note that those allegations that you made to the court were not even addressed by the court and were unsubstantiated, which furthers the issue that there is the appearance of impropriety with you presiding over cases where I am counsel," Bergevin told Wojtaszek.

Wojtaszek replied she remembered the letter.

"I'm in a much different position now," she said. "And again, I have reviewed every judicial ethics opinion, and it is absolutely not a legal requirement that I recuse from your cases. And again, I know that I can be fair and impartial in matters with you in the case."

Bergevin said she intended to pursue the matter with a written motion.

"I know you to be an extremely competent and conscientious attorney," Wojtaszek told Bergevin. "I have examined my own conscience and know that nothing from our prior professional dealings would ever affect my ability to remain fair and impartial."

The dispute over recusal came during an arraignment for Eric C. Abdulie, 61, of Niagara Falls, who was indicted on charges of criminal sexual act and menacing. He allegedly forced a woman to perform sexual acts at knifepoint in his home on Feb. 9.