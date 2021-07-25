Defense attorney says resolution 'close' in City Hall arson charges

The criminal case against the Buffalo man accused of throwing a burning laundry basket into Buffalo City Hall following a protest last year could be resolved soon, his defense lawyer says.

With negotiations with federal prosecutors ongoing, a resolution of the federal and state cases against Courtland M. Renford is "close," said attorney Samuel P. Davis.

Renford, who remains in federal custody, was scheduled to appear in federal court on Friday, but he refused to be transported from the Niagara County Jail to court in downtown Buffalo, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara said in court.

Renford, 22, faces charges he started a fire in City Hall at about 11:25 p.m. May 30, 2020, when a protest in Niagara Square spurred by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police turned destructive and violent.

Renford was taken into custody by Buffalo police two days later. Police found him in his home hiding behind clothes.

He was about to be released from custody after being charged with felony arson and criminal mischief counts in state court, but then federal agents arrested him.