Defendant in fatal stabbing sentenced to 18 years to life

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi after pleading guilty in connection with a fatal stabbing, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors said Mikel Ayala, 21, was involved in a fatal attack on 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez, who was stabbed multiple times during an argument May 15, 2021, inside a residence on Ashley Street in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Sanchez was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Ayala pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Feb. 22.
The case against Ayala's co-defendant, 21-year-old Troy K. Holman of Buffalo, remains pending. Holman is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 3 for a pretrial hearing. Holman remains released on $500,000 bail.