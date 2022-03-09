 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Defendant in 2018 Grape Street double murder pleads guilty to 2017 manslaughter
The Buffalo man who was found guilty of murdering a grandmother and her grandson in 2018 pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter for a fatal shooting a year earlier, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

kenyatta austin

Kenyatta E. Austin faces murder and assault charges. (Photo courtesy Erie County Sheriff's Office)

Kenyatta Austin, 29, is serving 64 years to life in prison after a judge found him guilty of murder and other charges for shooting Yvette Johnson, 54, and her 17-month-old grandson, Kyrie Johnson on July 2, 2018, while outside the grandmother's home on Grape Street in the city's Fruit Belt neighborhood.

Prosecutors said that more than a year earlier, on the afternoon of March 19, 2017, Austin shot Luis Flores, 24, on East Ferry Street near Bissell Avenue. Flores died a short time later.

Austin pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case for Flores' death.

