Defendant in 2018 Grape Street double murder pleads guilty to 2017 manslaughter

The Buffalo man who was found guilty of murdering a grandmother and her grandson in 2018 pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter for a fatal shooting a year earlier, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
Kenyatta Austin, 29, is serving 64 years to life in prison after a judge found him guilty of murder and other charges for shooting Yvette Johnson, 54, and her 17-month-old grandson, Kyrie Johnson on July 2, 2018, while outside the grandmother's home on Grape Street in the city's Fruit Belt neighborhood.
Prosecutors said that more than a year earlier, on the afternoon of March 19, 2017, Austin shot Luis Flores, 24, on East Ferry Street near Bissell Avenue. Flores died a short time later.
Austin pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case for Flores' death.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
