Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017

Attorneys Jeff Anderson and Steve Boyd filed the lawsuit in State Supreme Court in Erie County on behalf of plaintiff AB 742, a 20-year-old New York State resident who claimed Yetter started molesting him in 2015 when he was 13 and continued into 2017, just a year before the diocese's cover up of abuse cases from decades ago began unraveling.

If Yetter were still alive, the new allegations would have fallen within the criminal statute of limitations for child sex abuse crimes to be charged and prosecuted.

Yetter also is accused in two Child Victims Act lawsuits filed last August. Yetter died July 5 at age 73.

Yetter resigned from St. Mary parish in 2018, after being accused of making unwanted sexual advances on two young men.

The lawsuits last August were filed just prior to the closing of a two-year window that allowed civil child sex abuse cases to proceed in court despite being outside the statute of limitations.

One of the cases dates to 1970, when Yetter was a seminarian assigned to St. Mary of the Lake Church in Hamburg. The plaintiff in that case was 13 to 15 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.