Debt collector from City of Tonawanda pleads guilty to $3 million tax fraud

A debt collector from the City of Tonawanda pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. government out of more than $3 million in taxes.

Greg MacKinnon, 56, admitted he conspired with several others in the debt collection industry to transfer money from Vantage Point Services, his debt collection business, to other businesses, pretending it was business expenses. He admitted the money was eventually returned to him and another co-conspirator, according to his plea agreement.

The conspiracy continued from 2011 to 2017, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell T. Ippolito.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommend that MacKinnon be sentenced to five years in prison and fined $25,000 to $250,000.

MacKinnon agreed to pay $3,067,339, plus interest, in restitution to the government, as part of his plea agreement.

MacKinnon was one of three Buffalo area debt collectors permanently barred in 2018 from the debt collection industry because they broke federal and state laws by lying to consumers, threatening to have them arrested and adding unauthorized amounts to the debts that consumers owed.

U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny ordered, as part of that civil suit settlement, that the three pay a total of $27 million in restitution and damages.