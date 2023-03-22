The two-alarm fire Monday night near the Buffalo Central Terminal has been ruled an arson by fire investigators, Buffalo police said on Twitter Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after fire officials described the cause of the blaze at H&R Construction Equipment Parts, 20 Milburn St., as suspicious.

Firefighters battled the "difficult to reach" fire, which involved tires, construction debris and other materials, beginning around 9:20 p.m. Monday. The blaze happened about 1,000 yards from the Central Terminal.

Firefighters returned to the site Tuesday morning after the pile smoldered, and crews at the site worked to break apart the pile to give firefighters better access to what was burning.

Investigators ask anyone who may have information about the fire to call their Arson Tip Line at 716-851-4515.