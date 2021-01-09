Deaths of man and woman investigated as 'apparent murder suicide'

A 27-year-old woman was found dead at Riverview Place in Buffalo Friday night and a short time later, a 47-year-old man considered a suspect in her death died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Hamburg, Buffalo police said.

The deaths are being investigated as an "apparent murder suicide."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Police said the incident was "domestic in nature."

The woman's death marks the first homicide of 2021 in Buffalo.

No other details were immediately available.

Domestic violence victims in Erie County can receive help by calling the Family Justice Center Safeline at 716-558-7233 (SAFE). In an emergency, call 911.

Maki Becker

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.