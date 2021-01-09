 Skip to main content
Deaths of man and woman investigated as 'apparent murder suicide'
A 27-year-old woman was found dead at Riverview Place in Buffalo Friday night and a short time later, a 47-year-old man considered a suspect in her death died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Hamburg, Buffalo police said.

The deaths are being investigated as an "apparent murder suicide."

Police said the incident was "domestic in nature."

The woman's death marks the first homicide of 2021 in Buffalo.

No other details were immediately available.

Domestic violence victims in Erie County can receive help by calling the Family Justice Center Safeline at 716-558-7233 (SAFE). In an emergency, call 911.

Maki Becker

