Death of nursing home resident found outside under police investigation

Town of Tonawanda police are investigating the death of a nursing home resident who was found outside of the facility Tuesday morning, police said Friday.
Judith Schrecengost, 78, was a resident of Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns senior care center, located at 7999 Sheridan Drive in the town, police said.
At about 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the scene. They said the woman was found dead outside of the nursing home. The family has been notified, police said.
Police are working with the state Attorney General's office to investigate the death.
They asked anyone with information about the incident to call town police at 716-879-6614 or the confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.
On Wednesday, a State Health Department spokesman said the department was "aware of a resident death at Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns nursing home."
The Health Department has opened its own investigation, the spokesman said.
In December, the same nursing home was fined $12,000 by the State Health Department for failing to keep residents socially distanced in its dining area during the Covid-19 pandemic.