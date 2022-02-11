 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death of nursing home resident found outside under police investigation
0 comments
top story

Death of nursing home resident found outside under police investigation

Support this work for $1 a month

Town of Tonawanda police are investigating the death of a nursing home resident who was found outside of the facility Tuesday morning, police said Friday.

Judith Schrecengost, 78, was a resident of Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns senior care center, located at 7999 Sheridan Drive in the town, police said.

At about 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the scene. They said the woman was found dead outside of the nursing home. The family has been notified, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Police are working with the state Attorney General's office to investigate the death.

They asked anyone with information about the incident to call town police at 716-879-6614 or the confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

On Wednesday, a State Health Department spokesman said the department was "aware of a resident death at Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns nursing home."

The Health Department has opened its own investigation, the spokesman said.

In December, the same nursing home was fined $12,000 by the State Health Department for failing to keep residents socially distanced in its dining area during the Covid-19 pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man captures amazing moment a robin flew into his palm

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News