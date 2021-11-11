Death of 18-year-old male ruled a homicide by Buffalo police

The death of an 18-year-old Buffalo man has been ruled a homicide by Buffalo police, according to a spokesman for the department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the body was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the basement of a house in the first block of Lower East Lane in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

It is the city's 62nd homicide of 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

