 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death of 18-year-old male ruled a homicide by Buffalo police
0 comments

Death of 18-year-old male ruled a homicide by Buffalo police

Support this work for $1 a month

The death of an 18-year-old Buffalo man has been ruled a homicide by Buffalo police, according to a spokesman for the department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the body was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the basement of a house in the first block of Lower East Lane in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

It is the city's 62nd homicide of 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Infrastructure bill's local impact likely to kick off in the spring

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter
Crime News

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter

  • Updated

Paul E. Lubienecki, 63, a former teacher at Christ the King Seminary, pleaded guilty in August before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to stalking Charlie Specht, who was working as a reporter for WKBW when the harassing incidents occurred.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News