Dead cow complaint results in 40 charges for Cattaraugus County man

Cattaraugus County sheriff's deputies investigating a report of a dead cow ended up placing 40 charges against a Franklinville man.

Deputies first investigated a complaint of a dead cow on Cadiz Road in the Town of Franklinville Dec. 24.

They charged Russell W. Ulmer, 52, with 38 counts of failure to provide proper sustenance to an animal and two counts of violating New York's disposal of dead animals law.

He was arrested Thursday morning, and was issued appearance tickets.

The next day, Ulmer was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal trespass.

The Sheriff's Office said Ulmer entered a neighbor's cow barn and fenced cow pasture without permission. He was arraigned in Franklinville Town Court and released.

