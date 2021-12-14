David Sweat testifies Richard Matt told him he killed Tonawanda woman in '93

Bentley has spoken in the past about knowing Matt, having spent nearly 20 years trying to turn him away from a life of crime.

Sweat, who spent 72 minutes under oath, said Meindl's killing wasn't the only one Matt confessed to for which he had not faced charges. There was another killing in Buffalo involving a man who was a drug dealer whom Matt and Bentley were "shaking down," said Sweat, who is currently incarcerated at Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Orange County.

In the Meindl killing, Matt never told Sweat the victim's name, but he did say others had been convicted in the case, Sweat said.

Sweat said Matt led him to believe there was another person with Matt when Meindl was killed.

Matt told him the scene of the killing looked like someone may have tried to make it appear like a burglary and that there were handcuffs left behind, Sweat said.

"When he told me the story, I was just in disbelief," he said.

On Aug. 25, former Assistant District Attorney David Heraty visited Sweat at Auburn Correctional Facility, where he was incarcerated at the time, to talk with him about Meindl's killing, he said.