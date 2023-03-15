It could take up to two months for a final report on the fire that claimed the life of a Buffalo firefighter from the Buffalo Fire Department and a specialized fire investigation team with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to be completed, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

On Monday, the fire department and the ATF team wrapped up their on-site investigation at 745 Main St., where Buffalo Firefighter Jason "Jay" Arno died on March 1.

Some of the results from that investigation have been turned in to the DA's office, but more is expected in the final report, DA John Flynn said in a statement.

"As we await the final report, our office is currently reviewing other materials and evidence to determine if there was any criminal conduct related to the fire," Flynn said.

Heavy demolition on the charred remains of the three-story commercial building in the Theater District of downtown Buffalo began Wednesday.

Last week, Arno's funeral drew thousands of firefighters and mourners from around the region. A crew member of Engine 2, first platoon, Arno was a married father of a 3-year-old daughter with three years on the job with the Buffalo Fire Department. He was 37.