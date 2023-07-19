Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a parishioner at True Bethel Baptist Church, where he has served as the longtime pastor, in a new lawsuit filed under the Adult Survivors Act.

The woman who filed the claim said she was 45 years old when the abuse began, in or about 2020. The Buffalo News is not naming her because she claims she is a victim of sexual assault.

Pridgen said Wednesday he had not yet been served with the lawsuit and he did not recognize the accuser's name. He called the accusations "baseless" and "unfortunate."

"I don't have the slightest idea" who the accuser is, Pridgen said.

"It’s mind blowing for anybody to be wrongfully accused like that, but it’s a part of public life sometimes. It is very difficult. I think it’s a nightmare and I want to wake up," he said.

Pridgen's church, located on East Ferry Street in Buffalo, also is named as a defendant in the lawsuit that was filed Tuesday in State Supreme Court. The filing was first reported by WKBW-TV.

The woman, who identified herself as a church member and volunteer, said the sexual abuse and assaults took place after services on church grounds on at least seven occasions.

Her lawsuit accused Pridgen of forcing her to masturbate him, fondling her breasts and forcibly touching her private parts without her consent.

She “pleaded” with Pridgen “to leaver her alone,” but he continued, her lawsuit says.

Pridgen disputed the claim that the woman was a parishioner of the church.

"She is definitely not a member of True Bethel, and from my knowledge has never volunteered at True Bethel," he said.

What's more, he added, "During most of this period, I was seriously ill, and the church was not in session physically due to Covid."

Effective March 20, 2020, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered 100% closure of businesses statewide, except those delivering essential services such as groceries and healthcare, to contain the spread of the virus.

On March 29, Pridgen was the first local public official to announce he had contracted Covid. He recovered in time to lead a socially-distanced outdoor service in the True Bethel church parking lot for Easter.

Churches in Western New York were allowed to reopen with limited capacity in June 2020. True Bethel, along with other places of worship, continued to stream its services live over social media networks. True Bethel also required people to register to attend in-person services to keep the Covid-19 numbers down.

The accuser's lawsuit contends church officials "failed to remove Bishop Pridgen from his position as a bishop or take any steps to keep the dangerous predator away from the parishioners and volunteers of the church."

It wasn't immediately clear if the woman reported the abuse to someone in the church hierarchy or to Buffalo police.

The lawsuit states she suffered emotional distress and mental anguish as a result of the abuse.

Pridgen has served as the Ellicott District Council member for 12 years. He announced in January he would not seek re-election this year to another term.

University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt, a longtime friend of Pridgen’s, said “I’ve said to you in the past how much I trust my Council president and bishop, and I’m unwavering in that trust.”

Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr., who represents the North District, said “One is innocent until prove guilty, so that’s the way that I’m looking at this right now.”