Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a parishioner at True Bethel Baptist Church, where he has served as the longtime pastor, in a new lawsuit filed under the Adult Survivors Act.

The woman who filed the claim said she was 45 years old in 2020 when the abuse began. The Buffalo News is not naming her because she alleges she is a victim of sexual assault.

Pridgen said Wednesday he had not yet been served with the lawsuit and he did not recognize the accuser's name.

"I don't have the slightest idea" who the accuser is, Pridgen said.

"It’s mind blowing for anybody to be wrongfully accused like that but it’s a part of public life sometimes. It is very difficult. I think it’s a nightmare and I want to wake up," he said.

The church, located on East Ferry Street in Buffalo, also is named as a defendant in the lawsuit that was filed Tuesday in State Supreme Court. The filing was first reported by WKBW-TV.

The woman, a church member and volunteer, said the sexual abuse and assaults took place after services on church grounds on at least seven occasions.

She claims she begged Pridgen to stop the abuse but it continued.

Church officials, her lawsuit contends, "failed to remove Bishop Pridgen from his position as a bishop or take any steps to keep the dangerous predator away from the parishioners and volunteers of the church."

It wasn't immediately clear whether and when the woman reported the abuse to someone else in the church hierarchy or to Buffalo police.

The lawsuit states she suffered emotional distress and mental anguish as a result of the abuse.

Pridgen has served as the Ellicott District Council member for 12 years. He announced in January he would not seek re-election this year to another term.