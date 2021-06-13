Darien man faces multiple charges after alleged butcher knife threat

A Town of Darien man was ordered held on multiple charges after deputies said they were threatened with a butcher knife Friday morning, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Dean M. Conboy Sr., 56, was arrested after officers responded to a domestic incident in his Harper Road residence at about 7:20 a.m. He is held in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.
According to the report, Conboy is accused of threatening someone at the residence with a butcher knife, compelling that person to barricade himself in a bedroom.
Deputies also said that they feared for their safety during a struggle to take Conboy into custody after he reportedly picked up a butcher knife.
He was arraigned in Genesee County Court on charges of second-degree assault, menacing a police officer, attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.