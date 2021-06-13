Darien man faces multiple charges after alleged butcher knife threat

A Town of Darien man was ordered held on multiple charges after deputies said they were threatened with a butcher knife Friday morning, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Dean M. Conboy Sr., 56, was arrested after officers responded to a domestic incident in his Harper Road residence at about 7:20 a.m. He is held in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

According to the report, Conboy is accused of threatening someone at the residence with a butcher knife, compelling that person to barricade himself in a bedroom.

Deputies also said that they feared for their safety during a struggle to take Conboy into custody after he reportedly picked up a butcher knife.

He was arraigned in Genesee County Court on charges of second-degree assault, menacing a police officer, attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

