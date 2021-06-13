Darien man charged with menacing sheriff's deputies with butcher knife

A Darien man is accused of threatening another person with a butcher knife in his home on Friday, causing the other person to barricade himself in a bedroom, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
When deputies tried to arrest Dean M. Conboy Sr., he allegedly also threatened them with the butcher knife, according to a written release.
Conboy, 56, was charged with multiple crimes, including menacing, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and two counts of menacing a police officer.
He is being held in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.
