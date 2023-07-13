A federal judge on Thursday made it a little more risky for a convicted Capitol rioter to confront government employees with his camera.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo went along with a U.S. Probation Office request to prohibit Daniel Warmus from committing harassment or disorderly conduct, and if he were to do so, that would violate his supervised release and he would face sanctions. One of his initial conditions already prohibits him from committing a felony or misdemeanor offense.

"I don't see a problem with adding a condition that prohibits him from violating laws that may not be criminal," Vilardo said at Thursday's hearing.

Probation officials sought the new condition because Warmus posts videos of his encounters with police, librarians and local government employees – he calls them First Amendment audits – and some government officials complain that they are disruptive.

His YouTube channel has some 72,000 subscribers. In most of his videos, he wanders around government buildings and shows his encounters with public employees, some of whom are friendly, and others who seem uptight because of his presence. Warmus says he is exercising his constitutional right to film on public property.

After Warmus recently posted videos of his encounters with Hamburg police, the police department’s non-emergency phone lines were “inundated” with complaints and, in many cases, threats of violence, according to the U.S. Probation Office.

Warmus, 39, an Alden resident and Orchard Park auto repair business owner, became the first Capitol riot defendant from Western New York to be sentenced to jail on a misdemeanor riot charge. He was sentenced to 45 days in custody, to be followed by 24 months of probation for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was among the first wave of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol.

Since his release from incarceration, Warmus' supervised released conditions have prohibited him from committing a felony or misdemeanor offense. But until Thursday, a harassment or disorderly conduct charge would not have violated his supervised release, because they are violations – not misdemeanor or felonies.

Another of his conditions prohibits him from entering a police station without prior approval from the court.

The judge granted Warmus' request to go to the Lancaster Police Department so he can file a complaint against a police officer, but Vilardo turned down his request to take video of his visit.

"I'm worried Mr. Warmus just wants to pull out his phone," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell Ippolito Jr., adding that "the act of pointing a camera at someone's face" would be disruptive inside the police department.

"He's doing it to create a circus," Ippolito told Vilardo. "That's what he does."

But his lawyers, Nick Texido and Daniel J. DuBois, called his filming "lawful conduct."

Vilardo said that while Warmus can enter the police station to file a complaint, "that's it, in and out, no filming."

After the court hearing, Texido said Warmus can't be charged with a violation because of how others respond to his videos.

"We think what he is doing is constitutionally protected," Texido said. "And on every video he puts right on it a disclaimer that nobody is to make any threat or commit any crime as as result of what they see on his videos."

Warmus' conduct during his visit to Yorkshire Town Hall in April "bordered on committing a new crime and at the least met the level of a violation of harassment," according to a Probation Department court filing.

At the time of that visit, there was not a condition of supervision prohibiting him from engaging in such behavior, probation officials said, prompting their request for the added condition.

"The goal is that Mr. Warmus can successfully complete his supervision while the community benefits from his auditing activities and is not hindered by them," the probation officers' court filing stated. "There are peaceful ways that he can accomplish his auditing of Erie County as his prior activities have only led to issues."

Probation officials previously asked Vilardo to prohibit Warmus from filming inside the public areas of government buildings and posting videos of himself encountering local officials, but Vilardo rejected that request based on First Amendment grounds.

Ippolito characterized as more "narrowly tailored" the request Thursday for the new condition from the government designed to stop the interference of government business.

"I think it's warranted because the defendant continues his disruptive conduct," Ippolito said.