A former waitress at a Hamburg restaurant awaiting sentencing on a grand larceny charge after admitting to stealing gaming tickets and placing phony bets is facing a new criminal charge.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said that Danielle K. Bush, 31, of the Town of Tonawanda, who has a previous address in Orchard Park, allegedly submitted fake medical records to the DA purporting to show she has cancer.

Her defense attorney submitted the documents Feb. 7, three days before she was scheduled to be sentenced in the grand larceny case.

"An investigation by our office found that the medical provider, listed in the falsified documents, had no record of the defendant as a patient," the DA's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Bush, who faces up to seven years in prison for the grand larceny charge, has been held without bail since Feb. 10.

She was arraigned Wednesday on a new charge of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree – a felony – before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case who was acting as a Buffalo City Court judge. Bush faces up to four years in prison if convicted on the false instrument charge.

Last summer, Bush pleaded guilty to a felony count of third-degree grand larceny. Bush admitted to the gaming tickets scheme that cost the restaurant more than $50,000 in losses. Between June 2, 2019, and Feb. 8. 2020, prosecutors said, she took gaming tickets and placed fraudulent bets while placing bets for customers for games including Quick Draw, Mega Millions and Power Ball.

The owner of the restaurant conducted an internal audit of billing statements from the New York State Lotto that uncovered "abnormally high gaming activity, unusual betting amounts and unique betting patterns," prosecutors said, all of which corresponded with Bush's work schedule.

She was indicted on that charge in May 2021.

As part of her plea she signed a confession of judgment to pay full restitution. The DA's Office said she has not paid any amount to the owner.

She is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. April 25.