DA: Victim was stabbed 10 times in McKinley fight

The new details emerged as police announced the arrest and arraignment of a 17-year-old Buffalo teen, one of several suspects in the case. The 17-year-old was arrested late Thursday night and was arraigned shortly after midnight on one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday. His name has not been released because of his age. Authorities said he is a student at McKinley. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.

The DA and police said they are looking for other suspects, including the gunman.

A $5,000 reward for information about the gunman was being offered through Crime Stoppers of WNY.

On Friday, the 14-year-old boy remained at Oishei Children's Hospital Friday in stable condition. "He was injured pretty badly and still has a little ways to go," Flynn said.

The guard was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.

Mayor Byron Brown, who was part of Friday's news conference, said he spoke to the guard's family.

"He is in good spirits and looking forward to coming back to work as soon as possible," Brown said.

Brown also said that Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash was planning to give a news conference later this afternoon at McKinley High School.

