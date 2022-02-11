DA: Victim was stabbed 10 times in McKinley fight

The 14-year-old McKinley High School student who was stabbed during a fight Wednesday was knifed 10 times during the assault and was beaten and left with bruises and abrasions, Buffalo authorities said Friday.
Nine of the knife wounds "were to the chest and abdomen and one was to the leg," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference.
Also police released two photos of an individual who was seen with a gun at the fight.
Authorities believe that tensions between two groups of students at the school had been brewing all day Wednesday became a fight that broke out in the parking lot, Flynn said.
Between 15 and 20 people were in the lot when the fighting began.
Authorities believe multiple people assaulted the teen who ended up being stabbed, Flynn said.
Then, someone opened fire with a gun. At that time, a school security officer, who was not believed to be armed, was running toward the parking lot to try to break up the fight. The guard was shot in the leg, Flynn said.
Also police learned Thursday that a 13-year-old boy suffered a minor graze wound to his arm during the incident but didn't seek treatment until later.
The new details emerged as police announced the arrest and arraignment of a 17-year-old Buffalo teen, one of several suspects in the case. The 17-year-old was arrested late Thursday night and was arraigned shortly after midnight on one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday. His name has not been released because of his age. Authorities said he is a student at McKinley. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.
The DA and police said they are looking for other suspects, including the gunman.
A $5,000 reward for information about the gunman was being offered through Crime Stoppers of WNY.
On Friday, the 14-year-old boy remained at Oishei Children's Hospital Friday in stable condition. "He was injured pretty badly and still has a little ways to go," Flynn said.
The guard was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.
Mayor Byron Brown, who was part of Friday's news conference, said he spoke to the guard's family.
"He is in good spirits and looking forward to coming back to work as soon as possible," Brown said.
Brown also said that Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash was planning to give a news conference later this afternoon at McKinley High School.