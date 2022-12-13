DA: Sisters charged with assault in after-school stabbing at Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence

Two sisters were arraigned in Buffalo City Court on assault charges from an after-school stabbing Dec. 8 at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence on Appenheimer Avenue, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique C. Gray, 35, both of Buffalo, have each been charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, the DA's Office said.

The victim, a 31-year-old Buffalo woman, was in the school lobby to pick up her child around 5:40 p.m. when she was stabbed in the back with a pocket knife and suffered a punctured lung during the altercation, the DA's Office said. The victim was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.

The victim's child was also reportedly knocked to the ground during the fight, the DA's Office added. Temporary orders of protection were issued for the victim and her child against the defendants.

Diamond Gray was arraigned Sunday morning before Judge Andrew C. LoTempio, who set bail at $1,500 cash or a $5,000 bond. Dominique Gray was arraigned Monday before Judge Jenelle Faso, who set bail at $10,000. Both face a maximum of seven years in prison, the DA's Office said.