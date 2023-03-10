The man who killed a SUNY Buffalo State University student last fall on the University at Buffalo North Campus will not face criminal charges, authorities announced Friday.

The man was defending himself when he fatally stabbed Tyler Lewis because he was being assaulted by a group that included the 19-year-old sophomore from Long Island, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference.

“If you are in imminent danger of your life, i.e, getting beat up and stomped on by five individuals, you’re also allowed to use deadly physical force,” said Flynn.

“So the stabber here had justification to use deadly physical force on two theories: One, a robbery – being the victim of a robber – and, two, his own safety,” he added.

Flynn for the first time detailed what investigators believe happened Oct. 14 outside a freshman dorm in the Ellicott Complex's Richmond Quad in Amherst.

Police had responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a person with a chest wound, and Lewis was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center.

Lewis' family had pressed prosecutors in recent months to act quicker in bringing charges in Lewis' death, most recently holding an emotional news conference Monday outside the Erie County Courthouse in downtown Buffalo.

Flynn said on Friday that evidence compiled by the DA’s office showed that Lewis and four others left the Buffalo State College campus with the intention to steal marijuana from a local marijuana dealer from whom they had made the arrangements online.

“In general, this group of kids, we have evidence that they had a practice of robbing marijuana dealers,” said Flynn.

“It appears that the victim befriended these individuals, and we have evidence that he wanted to engage in that lifestyle,” Flynn added.

Flynn said Lewis, who had a backpack with a knife and $1,800 in counterfeit money, got into the dealer’s car with the intention to buy a pound of marijuana, while the other four men with whom he had driven with to UB waited in their car.

“When he gets into the car, something went awry. I don’t know, we don’t know definitively what happened. I can speculate that the dealer recognized it was counterfeit money. Do I definitively know that? I do not, but I suspect the dealer recognized it was counterfeit money,” said Flynn.

A fight broke out at some point during the transaction and members of Lewis' group began kicking and stomping on the dealer, Flynn said.

He said witnesses described the dealer's injuries, which included a badly scarred and bloodied face.

The dealer, who Flynn did not name, pulled out a knife and stabbed Lewis, Flynn said. The knife and the drugs never were recovered but the fake cash was, he said.

The killing was justified as self defense under state law, but Flynn said he still presented the case to a grand jury to review out of respect for the family.

The grand jury on Friday declined to indict the dealer.

Lewis' mother, Roquishia Lewis, responded to Flynn's news conference announcement in an email sent to The Buffalo News.

"Todays press conference mirrored their communication throughout this whole alleged investigation. I never received notification from the DA’s office that the grand jury came to a decision," said Roquishia Lewis.

"I met with the ADA on Monday who told me it would be another 2-4 weeks before the grand jury proceedings would conclude. It was only after I sent an email to John Flynn’s office yesterday calling them out that they miraculously had a decision from the grand jury today," she said.

Flynn on Friday said that nothing he said about the victim was intended to harm his reputation or do harm to his family. It appears by all accounts, Flynn said, that Lewis "was a fine young man from a good, strong, supportive loving family," but who, Flynn suggested, was steered down the wrong path by others.

“I know that the family has been calling me incompetent and complaining about why was it taking Flynn six months here. Well, we told them the answer. They just don’t want to listen to it,” said Flynn.

“I’ll tell the world the answer. The answer is because we had individuals who did not immediately come forward. We hand to hunt down who these people were and, eventually, they came forward,” he said.

“We had individuals when they did come forward, they misled the police, and lied to the police about what happened” Flynn said.

"While I understand that his family has waited six months for answers, it was important that we conduct a complete and thorough investigation into the events that led to Tyler’s untimely death in order to present all of the evidence to a grand jury," Flynn said in a statement after the news conference ended.

Defense attorney Herbert Greenman represented the man who investigators determined stabbed Lewis.

"It was a tragedy all the way around," Greenman said when reached by The Buffalo News late Friday.

"We're satisfied that justice has been done," he said, declining further comment.

Flynn also said the people who brought Lewis to the campus to rip off the dealer will not be charged. He did not name them but said two of the four were Buffalo State students, one was a former Buffalo State student and one was a UB student.