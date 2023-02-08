Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn says details in The Buffalo News’ “Who killed the monsignor?” series raised eyebrows, but he will not investigate the 57-year-old unsolved homicide unless new evidence surfaces.

“It is not a closed case, and it’s still open right now. I already have spoken to the police and they have reviewed all the materials and we are at a standstill, unless we get some new evidence,” Flynn said Wednesday, when the last installment of the 18-part series was published.

The series about the 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor revealed for the first time that a priest and a former journalist who worked for the diocese newspaper were identified in Buffalo police files as suspects in the case. They were Rev. John D. Lewandowski, a priest later accused of molesting seven boys, and Robert Armbruster. Both men are deceased.

Monsignor Franklin Kelliher was also identified by a former Erie County assistant district attorney as a suspect, based on his conversation with the homicide chief who oversaw the investigation into O’Connor’s murder.

Some retired police officers familiar with the investigation said it was abruptly shut down. Others said Buffalo police homicide officials told them the investigation was shut down after a monsignor or a priest became a suspect.

“To be fair to Kelliher, it is a pretty big leap to go from some kind of a Dutch uncle to a murderer,” Flynn said in referring to Kelliher’s unofficial role in the diocese as its disciplinarian of priests who misbehaved. “Quite frankly, I find it troubling for a former prosecutor to throw out his name without any concrete evidence.”

William Carey, one of the last surviving assistant district attorneys from the time when O’Connor was murdered, told The News that Buffalo police homicide chief Leo J. Donovan told him that Kelliher was a prime suspect and that the investigation was shut down by his superiors after detectives began to focus on Kelliher.

Kelliher, a former professional wrestler and a boxer known for his good deeds in running the old Buffalo Working Boys Home, died in 1985. Donovan, the longest serving homicide chief in the police department, died in 1996.

Several priests and retired police officers said Kelliher inflicted physical punishment on priests who got in trouble with the law, whether it be for intoxication or if they were suspected of having problems with children.

Rather than arresting offending clerics, police were instructed to hand priests over to Kelliher, according to priests and officers interviewed.

Flynn made a point of saying a cover-up has been “alleged,” but that without evidence, he could not pursue an investigation into whether that occurred.

“We know for a fact that the person or persons who allegedly from the diocese may have covered this up are dead and there is no one to prosecute,” he said of diocesan leaders from the 1960s. “However, with that said, if any new evidence comes to light, I will certainly follow through and look into it.”

Without any new evidence, Flynn said he would not seek a subpoena for Buffalo Diocese records related to the murder, citing ethical issues.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Wednesday that with the attention to the murder generated by The News series, "we hope it brings someone forward with new information. Any new information or evidence will be investigated."

During the O'Connor murder probe, Buffalo police were writing multiple reports daily on the case. But after Lewandowski was questioned, the detectives' reports slowed to a trickle. There were no reports in the file written since 1967.

Of the alleged shutdown of the investigation, Flynn offered an explanation saying that after two months, when police reports largely stopped being filed, it was possible that leads in the homicide dried up and “the case went cold on its own.”

“The district attorney at the time was Mike Dillon. I knew him and his family. I can unequivocally tell you Mike Dillon would never have shut down this investigation or any investigation,” Flynn said.

O’Connor’s body was found floating face down in Scajaquada Creek on March 13, 1966. His car was found 14 hours later just over a mile away, with blood stains inside it. An autopsy determined O'Connor's death was a homicide, with drowning cited as the immediate cause, plus fractures in O'Connor's throat and contusions and abrasions to his head.

The News reported that its Freedom of Information request that last year yielded a box full of files found that some of the files, based on numbering, appeared to be missing. The physical evidence in the case was destroyed, a police official told The News.

“Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia has told me that there is nothing else there," Flynn said. "Is it possible that documents got stuck in another file? Sure. We are talking 1966 here. The record keeping procedures we have today were obviously not in place 57 years ago. They are much better today. Computers have solved 90% of the problem. That’s true in any business, not just police records."

But, he added it was disturbing that the physical evidence no longer exists.

“It is troublesome, especially in light of the fact that the case is still open. Who knows in six months to a year from now, new evidence may come to light. It could be a witness. Feasibly, if it was a group of kids, and they were 18 to 20 years old, they would be in their mid-70s now and possibly still alive.

“So, if in six months to a year from now, if there is new evidence and I don’t have any physical evidence, how am I going to prosecute the case?” the DA said.

Of the possibility that files could have been intentionally removed from storage, Flynn said, “I’m not dismissive of any options.”

Diocese statement

Buffalo Diocese spokesman Joseph Martone issued a statement Wednesday about the new details reported in the "Who killed the monsignor?" series.

"The tragic death of Monsignor O’Connor was a dark day for the Diocese of Buffalo as we lost an incredibly talented man of the church on March 13, 1966. Although it is difficult to judge actions of the past through today’s lens, the Diocese has no historical information that would help to solve this very troubling cold case.

"Our prayer is that hopefully new evidence may emerge through this reporting that will assist to eventually solve one of the most heinous and troubling crimes in Buffalo’s history," he said.

One cleric in the Buffalo Diocese responded to the "Who killed the monsignor?" series with remarks critical of the Diocese published in the Sunday bulletin at his parish.

The Rev. Paul Seil, pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Buffalo, wrote of The News' series, “It shows a long-standing corruption in our Diocese of Buffalo. The case was not solved because the Buffalo Police (homicide) chief of detectives Leo Donovan (was) ordered to stop the investigation, Why?

“Perhaps that important question will be answered.

“I would speculate: the investigation was probably stopped by the Bishop (McNulty) in conjunction with high ranking local officials in City Hall and the brass of the BPD. That’s my take on the mystery.

“In that era in the Church it was of the utmost importance to keep the Church free from ‘scandal.’ It appears that another priest (dead since the 1980’s) was the main suspect.

“Imagine the depth of filth that would allow someone to be murdered and then have the investigation called off.

“We probably think things like this could never happen today. Yet we have come to see that countless victims of clergy sexual abuse and the cover-up by so many bishops which have left a devastated Church – especially in the Diocese of Buffalo," wrote Seil, who declined to comment when contacted Wednesday by The News.

Martone declined to comment on Seil's statement.