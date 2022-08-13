DA provides details of Rushdie attacker's moves; agent confirms author off ventilator and awake

Prosecutors traced a suspect's moves Saturday and security is under scrutiny at Chautauqua Institution in the wake of the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie on Friday as he was about to give a talk.

A senior Chautauqua Institution staff member said Saturday that a security plan for each of Chautauqua's programs – including Rushdie's appearance – was developed before the summer season began.

Shock, sadness after Salman Rushdie stabbed at Chautauqua Institution; suspect in custody Rushdie, who has been living under death threats from Iran for more three decades after the publication of his book "Satanic Verses," is hospitalized on a ventilator with critical injuries, said Andrew Wylie, his literary agent.

"We created a security plan in collaboration with the FBI, New York State Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office that was specific to yesterday's event, and we implemented that plan," said Emily Morris, Chautauqua Institution's senior vice president and chief brand officer.

"That doesn't mean that, of course, in the aftermath of what happened, that we don't need to reevaluate the plan. And you can be sure that is happening."

Stephen Davies, a Brooklyn architect who frequently works in Buffalo, was sitting in the front row of the amphitheater Friday to see Rushdie and was surprised by the lack of uniformed police he saw.

"There was no visible police presence," Davies told The Buffalo News. "They didn't have anyone visibly out in front of the stage, unless they weren't in uniform."

Rushdie was attacked while sitting on a chair on stage just after the 10:45 a.m. program opened with introductory remarks.

The man accused of the attack, Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Saturday morning. He was arraigned Saturday and remanded to the county jail, Schmidt said.

Schmidt added that his office applied for a search warrant that was signed by County Court Judge David W. Foley.

"Execution of the legal authority provided to us by that warrant has already occurred and is ongoing," Schmidt said.

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed multiple times, including at least once in the neck and once in the abdomen. His interviewer, Ralph Henry Reese, 73, was also injured.

State Police said that Institution staff members and guests rushed to the stage to hold down the suspect. A state trooper assigned to the event was next to the stage and took the suspect into custody. A Chautauqua County sheriff's deputy with a bomb-sniffing K9 cleared the bag that the suspect was carrying, state police said.

Rushdie was airlifted by helicopter to UPMC Hamot trauma hospital in Erie, Pa., where he underwent surgery and is being treated under intensified security. The hospital has not issued a statement on Rushdie's condition.

Andrew Wylie, Rushdie's literary agent, said the author is expected to lose an eye, has a severely damaged liver from the stabbing and severed nerves in an arm. He confirmed Saturday evening that Rushdie is no longer on a ventilator and was talking and joking.

Chautauqua's Morris said there was "extra added security than we would have typically" for Rushdie's appearance

But she declined to say how many uniformed and plainclothes security were present for Rushdie's talk, including police officers and other security employed by Chautauqua Institution.

Doing so could undermine future security efforts, Morris said.

Matar traveled by bus to Western New York and had day passes to the Chautauqua Institution for Thursday and Friday, District Attorney Schmidt told The News following his arraignment Saturday in a Mayville courtroom.

He had with him cash, pre-paid Visa cards, a driver's license with somebody else's name on it and two cell phones, Schmidt said.

Prosecutors argued before Judge Marilyn Gerace, who was acting as the town justice for Chautauqua on Saturday, that Matar should not be allowed to post bail. They said he had no known ties to the area.

"This attack is clearly one that is being celebrated by a larger international community," Schmidt said. "Even if the court were to set a $1 million bail, there is opportunity for others to finance it. It was our position that he needs to be remanded."

Gerace agreed and remanded Matar to jail.

He is set to return to court on Friday.

Schmidt said that federal authorities are conducting a parallel investigation, as are authorities in New Jersey.

Matar has a U.S. passport, Schmidt said. He added that there's no evidence that he was working with anyone else.

"Everything seems to indicate he was acting alone," Schmidt said.

The India-born author has been living under death threats from Iran for more than three decades since the publication of his book "The Satanic Verses."

The DA's office is working with the New York State Police, New Jersey State Police and federal authorities in investigating the incident.

Reese put out a statement Friday night through the Facebook page of the organization he co-founded, Pittsburgh-based City of Asylum, which works with writers in exile from persecution.

"Salman Rushdie is one of the great authors of our time and one of the great defenders of freedom of speech and freedom of creative expression. We revere him and our paramount concern is for his life.

"The fact that this attack could occur in the United States is indicative of the threats to writers from many governments and from many individuals and organizations.

In addition to wishing Salman well as Americans and citizens of the world, we need to re-commit ourselves to defending the values Salman has championed," he wrote.

In a statement Saturday, President Joe Biden said:

“Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York. We, together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery. I am grateful to the first responders and the brave individuals who jumped into action to render aid to Rushdie and subdue the attacker.

“Salman Rushdie – with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced – stands for essential, universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Resilience. The ability to share ideas without fear. These are the building blocks of any free and open society. And today, we reaffirm our commitment to those deeply American values in solidarity with Rushdie and all those who stand for freedom of expression.”

At a community vigil Friday night, Michael E. Hill, president of the Institution, told the crowd that he met with Reese earlier in the evening after he'd been released from the hospital.

"What many of us witnessed today was a violent expression of hate that shook us to our core. We saw it with our own eyes and in our faces," Hill said. "But we also saw something else today that I don’t want us to forget. We saw some of the best of humanity in the response of all those who ran toward danger to halt it. I watched a member of our staff hurl themselves at the attacker. I saw Chautauquans rush the stage to help secure the perpetrator, making it possible for police to remove him. I saw Chautauquans who are doctors and nurses rush to provide selfless care while the ambulance arrived."

Morris, the Institution's senior vice president, told The News there were no metal detectors or bag check procedures for people entering the amphitheater.

She also said she could not discuss whether Rushdie's team had spoken of security needs prior to his appearance, or whether Rushdie brought private security with him.

"We are not able to discuss the terms of a private contract," she said.

Morris said the violent attack is out of character for the 148-year-old educational and cultural summer resort, but poses a challenge moving forward.

"The environment is intentionally free flowing and open, and we will continue to try to preserve the character and nature of this environment," Morris said.

"That doesn't mean we don't have security. It represents itself in multiple ways," she said. "But certainly we will be reviewing with experts, including law enforcement, what additional modifications may be needed in light of this unfortunate incident."