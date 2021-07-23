DA points to circumstantial evidence in trial of men accused of murdering Niagara Falls shopkeeper

Those who killed Ahmad Alsaid during a robbery in his Niagara Falls corner store in 2018 wore masks, hoods and gloves to conceal themselves.
But license plate readers in police cars, surveillance video, Thruway E-ZPass records and cellphone tracking provide evidence that prosecutors hope will lead jurors to convict Jonathan L. McEnnis, 36, of Buffalo, and William J. Coleman, 30, of Niagara Falls, of his murder.
"These are the major pieces of evidence," Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman told a State Supreme Court jury during his opening statement Friday. "Not only does it flow together, they substantiate each other."
The defense sees the case differently in what's expected to be a four-week trial. The two face charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree weapons possession.
"You're not going to hear anyone that identifies Mr. McEnnis in any of these events," Christopher A. Privateer, co-defense counsel for McEnnis, told jurors.
Seaman left out the part about a customer at Alsaid's store, the Bridgeway Market at Niagara Street and Memorial Parkway, Privateer told jurors. That man, who was present for the robbery, called police three days later, saying the robbers were back in the store.
Video shows that the men seen on Nov. 24, 2018, were not masked and arrived and left separately, Privateer said. But after one left in a light-colored sport utility vehicle, he picked up the other man down the street from the store.
Police could have tried to collect DNA from the objects the men touched in the store, but they didn't, Privateer said. They also did nothing with tire tracks and footprints found in the mud outside the store, he said.
"Don't use your imagination to fill in the blanks with information that's not there," Privateer told the jury. "Because of those weak links in the chain, because of those absences in the chain, you have no choice but to vote not guilty."
"The story changes several times in significant ways," said Alan J. Roscetti, co-defense counsel for Coleman.
Alsaid, 69, was shot twice shortly before 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, 2018, and died in Erie County Medical Center. Seaman said both robbers fired at Alsaid after he reached for a BB gun he kept behind the counter to scare robbers.
Friends and neighbors remember the man they called "Poppy" as a good man who gave groceries to customers who couldn’t pay and introduced himself to everyone who walked by his counter.
Alsaid earned his neighborhood reputation over a decade and a half in Niagara Falls. He moved to the city and opened his first convenience store on Main Street in 2003 and expanded to the new location seven years later. The store quickly became the town square, of sorts.
Seaman said videos show the robberies at the Bridgeway Market and later that same night at a 7-Eleven store at Buffalo Avenue and 68th Street were committed by the same people carrying out the same plan.
"This wasn't something that was done on a whim. It was done with planning and forethought," Seaman said.
In both videos, he said, the hooded, masked and gloved robbers burst into the store with guns drawn. The DA accused McEnnis of taking a position at the front door with Coleman heading to the counter.
In the 7-Eleven robbery, an off-duty policeman happened to be in the store. Seaman said the cop drew his gun and took a couple of steps back, but he stumbled over a store display, and Coleman allegedly dashed over to him, put his gun in the officer's face, and stole the cop's weapon and wallet.
Coleman and McEnnis also are charged with shooting a man during a street robbery on Nov. 9, 2018, on Ninth Street in the Falls. The victim said the robbers were not masked and identified one of them as Coleman, Seaman said.
Seaman told the jury they can tell the men apart in the store videos. He said the robber at the door packed a revolver and had a huskier build and was a little shorter than the robber at the counter, who had a semiautomatic pistol and wore white gloves.
Seaman also said the hood of the robber at the door seemed to bulge. The DA said McEnnis, who today has a shaved head, had a large full head of dreadlocks in 2018, thus accounting for the tight hood.
His account of the police investigation began with a video showing a light-colored SUV near the 7-Eleven store.
Police determined it was a "first-generation Honda Pilot," Seaman said. They looked for results from local police agencies' license plate readers, mounted in patrol cars, and came up with one match: a Town of Niagara police sighting of a 2005 Pilot near an exit to Interstate 190 at the city-town border.
The plate number showed it was registered to McEnnis, and Buffalo police plate readers recorded the same vehicle in Buffalo later on the night of the murder.
Seaman told the jury that E-ZPass records showed that Pilot was driven from Buffalo across Grand Island to Niagara Falls, and back again, on Nov. 9 and 21.
He said McEnnis had an Android cellphone with "location capability." Those phone records track McEnnis' movements from his Buffalo home to Coleman's Niagara Falls home, Seaman said, and they also show that McEnnis and Coleman spoke or texted with each other repeatedly before and after the times of the robberies, but not during those times.
Roscetti said there's no evidence that Coleman entered McEnnis' vehicle. Privateer said McEnnis has an aunt in the Falls, and Coleman is McEnnis' nephew, so that could explain McEnnis' visits to the Cataract City.
"How many other white SUVs are there in Niagara Falls?" Privateer asked the jury. "The fact that Mr. McEnnis' vehicle was in Niagara Falls, does that explain to you who was in the car? How many people were in the car? What they were doing?"