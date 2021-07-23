DA points to circumstantial evidence in trial of men accused of murdering Niagara Falls shopkeeper

Police could have tried to collect DNA from the objects the men touched in the store, but they didn't, Privateer said. They also did nothing with tire tracks and footprints found in the mud outside the store, he said.

"Don't use your imagination to fill in the blanks with information that's not there," Privateer told the jury. "Because of those weak links in the chain, because of those absences in the chain, you have no choice but to vote not guilty."

"The story changes several times in significant ways," said Alan J. Roscetti, co-defense counsel for Coleman.

Alsaid, 69, was shot twice shortly before 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, 2018, and died in Erie County Medical Center. Seaman said both robbers fired at Alsaid after he reached for a BB gun he kept behind the counter to scare robbers.

Friends and neighbors remember the man they called "Poppy" as a good man who gave groceries to customers who couldn’t pay and introduced himself to everyone who walked by his counter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Alsaid earned his neighborhood reputation over a decade and a half in Niagara Falls. He moved to the city and opened his first convenience store on Main Street in 2003 and expanded to the new location seven years later. The store quickly became the town square, of sorts.