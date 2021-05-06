 Skip to main content
DA: Missing Buffalo State student presumed to have died by suicide
DA: Missing Buffalo State student presumed to have died by suicide

Authorities believe missing SUNY Buffalo State College student Saniyya Dennis has died by suicide.

The determination follows an "exhaustive" search and review of records, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference Thursday.

Investigators are never going to "definitively" know what happened until they find Dennis, Flynn said.

Dennis was last seen leaving her campus dorm about 11 p.m. April 24, police have said.

Investigators determined her cellphone was located near Goat Island in Niagara Falls at 1:23 a.m. April 25, according to the University Police Department at Buffalo State.

Dennis took a bus to Niagara Falls that night, the Erie County District Attorney's Office previously said.

Dennis, 19, is from the Bronx. She is a sophomore honors student majoring in mechanical engineering technology.

Her family from New York City came to Buffalo to search for her.

Police had previously said there was no evidence of foul play.

Buffalo State is offering help to students through its Counseling Center, which can be reached at 878-4436. Faculty and staff members should contact the college's Employee Assistance Program.

Crisis Services offers a free, 24-hour hotline for anyone experiencing a personal, emotional or mental health crisis. The number is 834-3131.

Persons in crisis also can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

