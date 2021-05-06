DA: Missing Buffalo State student presumed to have died by suicide

Authorities believe missing SUNY Buffalo State College student Saniyya Dennis has died by suicide.

The determination follows an "exhaustive" search and review of records, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference Thursday.

Investigators are never going to "definitively" know what happened until they find Dennis, Flynn said.

Dennis was last seen leaving her campus dorm about 11 p.m. April 24, police have said.

Investigators determined her cellphone was located near Goat Island in Niagara Falls at 1:23 a.m. April 25, according to the University Police Department at Buffalo State.

Dennis took a bus to Niagara Falls that night, the Erie County District Attorney's Office previously said.

Dennis, 19, is from the Bronx. She is a sophomore honors student majoring in mechanical engineering technology.

Her family from New York City came to Buffalo to search for her.

Police had previously said there was no evidence of foul play.