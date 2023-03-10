Related to this story

Tyler Lewis news conference

Tyler Lewis news conference

Roquishia Lewis, the mother of Tyler Lewis, begins to speak but is overcome by grief at a news conference Monday morning outside the Erie Coun…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Third Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama hours before CEO testifies before Congress