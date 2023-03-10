The man who killed a SUNY Buffalo State University student last fall on the University at Buffalo North Campus will not face criminal charges, authorities announced Friday.

The man was defending himself when he fatally stabbed Tyler Lewis because he was being assaulted by a group that included the 19-year-old sophomore from Long Island, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference.

Flynn for the first time detailed what investigators believe happened Oct. 14 outside a freshman dorm in the Ellicott Complex's Richmond Quad on the UB North Campus in Amherst.

Police had responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a person with a chest wound, and Lewis was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center.

Lewis' family had pressed prosecutors in recent months to act quicker in bringing charges in Lewis' death, most recently holding an emotional news conference Monday outside the Erie County Courthouse in downtown Buffalo.

Flynn on Friday revealed Lewis had gone there with four other people who intended to rob a marijuana dealer by paying for their drugs with counterfeit money.

A fight broke out at some point during the transaction and members of Lewis' group began kicking and stomping on the dealer, Flynn said.

The dealer, who was not named, pulled out a knife and stabbed Lewis, Flynn said. The knife and the drugs never were recovered but the fake cash was, he said.

The killing was justified as self defense under state law, but Flynn said he still presented the case to a grand jury for review out of respect for the family.

"While I understand that his family has waited six months for answers, it was important that we conduct a complete and thorough investigation into the events that led to Tyler’s untimely death in order to present all of the evidence to a grand jury," Flynn said in a statement after the news conference ended.

The grand jury on Friday declined to indict the dealer.

Defense attorney Herbert Greenman represented the man who investigators determined stabbed Lewis.

"It was a tragedy all the way around," Greenman said when reached by The Buffalo News late Friday.

"We're satisfied that justice has been done," he said, declining further comment on behalf of his client.

Flynn also said the people who brought Lewis to the campus with what authorities said was the intention to rip off the dealer will not be charged. He did not name them but said two of the four were Buffalo State students, one was a former Buffalo State student and one was a UB student.

UB, in a statement, said that student was no longer enrolled at the university.

Roquishia Lewis, Tyler's mother, who was so overcome by grief Monday that she was unable to continue with her remarks to the gathered media, has, with Tyler's father, Terence, filed a lawsuit that accuses UB and Buffalo State of not providing a safe learning environment for their son.

“We need this case to come to a conclusion. We need somebody to be held responsible,” Shellon Washington, the Lewises’ civil attorney, said at the family's news conference.

The State Attorney General’s Office in a response last month offered several defenses, including that Lewis’ own conduct contributed to his death and the claim wasn’t filed in time.