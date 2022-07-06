DA laments lack of 'common sense' by police in March pursuit; two cops were hit by 'friendly fire'

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Two of the three Buffalo police officers hit by gunfire during the wild citywide police chase in March were hit with bullets fired by other officers' weapons, not by the man police were chasing, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Wednesday.

One of the officers, who was hit in the vest while seated in the passenger seat of a patrol vehicle, was uninjured by a bullet that was shot by the officer who was driving. The driver shooting at the man police were chasing was firing from the inside of the vehicle and through what had been his intact windshield, Flynn said.

The other officer injured by "friendly fire" was shot when police encircled the vehicle they were chasing after it crashed near East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue and fired a flurry of bullets, the district attorney said.

Flynn said while his office's investigation cleared all officers of criminal wrongdoing, that doesn't mean some officers made sound decisions throughout the pursuit.

"On some occasions along this whole route right here, I would say that common sense was not used," Flynn said.

Kente Q. Bell, 28, was arraigned Wednesday on five counts of attempted murder of a police officer in connection with the March 29 pursuit. He also was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

The pursuit began when Bell fled a traffic stop in Broderick Park, police and prosecutors said. It ended with police shooting Bell when he crashed across the street from the Ferry-Fillmore police station.

Investigators believe Bell fired at least 14 shots at police throughout the pursuit, the district attorney said.

About 16 police officers fired their weapons during the incident, he said. Flynn said he couldn't "put a number" on how many shots police fired in total. He estimated 80% of officers' shots were fired at the end of the chase.

Bell was shot in the hand, shoulder and "lower extremity," Flynn said.

Through his defense attorney, Jessica Kulpit, Bell pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning before Erie County Judge Kenneth Case.

Case ordered Bell held without bail. Bell, who was in court in a wheelchair and dressed in orange jail garb, remains in a rehabilitation unit at Erie County Medical Center.