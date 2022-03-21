DA: Investigators have 'a good idea of what happened' in double homicide at Genesee County dairy farm

Genesee County District Attorney Kevin T. Finnell said Monday there was no indication of forcible entry at an employee trailer at an Alexander dairy farm where two workers were stabbed to death earlier this month.

Further, he said, it appears the two suspects arrested in connection with the double homicide "were there upon the invitation of one or more of the people in the trailer."

As they await answers, friends of victims in double homicide at Genesee County farm raise funds for their families "My friend's not here to have a voice, and me and my friends are going to be his voice, and we're not going to stop until we get justice," Patricia Hurd said of Ivan Morales, who along with Marcelino Gomez Hernandez was found stabbed March 11 at Blumer Dairy Farm in the Town of Alexander.

The case remains under investigation, but Finnell noted the Genesee County Sheriff's Office "has an idea as to one potential relationship" between the suspects and the victims.

"The sheriff's department has a good idea of what happened and how it happened," he said. "They are still conducting interviews and following up on leads to ensure that their initial beliefs turn out to be accurate."

He said it also will take time to process all the forensic evidence from the scene.

The sheriff's office declined to provide further information Monday.

It all means that it could take a while before we know exactly what happened late March 11 inside a worker bunkhouse at Blumer Dairy Farm, where Ivan Morales, 30, and Marcelino Gomez Hernandez, 29, were stabbed to death.