 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DA: Investigators have 'a good idea of what happened' in double homicide at Genesee County dairy farm
0 comments

DA: Investigators have 'a good idea of what happened' in double homicide at Genesee County dairy farm

Support this work for $1 a month
Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Mark Mulville/News file photo

Genesee County District Attorney Kevin T. Finnell said Monday there was no indication of forcible entry at an employee trailer at an Alexander dairy farm where two workers were stabbed to death earlier this month.

Further, he said, it appears the two suspects arrested in connection with the double homicide "were there upon the invitation of one or more of the people in the trailer."

The case remains under investigation, but Finnell noted the Genesee County Sheriff's Office "has an idea as to one potential relationship" between the suspects and the victims. 

"The sheriff's department has a good idea of what happened and how it happened," he said. "They are still conducting interviews and following up on leads to ensure that their initial beliefs turn out to be accurate."

He said it also will take time to process all the forensic evidence from the scene. 

The sheriff's office declined to provide further information Monday.

It all means that it could take a while before we know exactly what happened late March 11 inside a worker bunkhouse at Blumer Dairy Farm, where Ivan Morales, 30, and Marcelino Gomez Hernandez, 29, were stabbed to death.

A day after the incident, authorities announced the arrest of Raul Cruz, 18, of Warsaw, and Prince N. K. Wilson, 23, of Albion, and charged them with second-degree murder.

As they await answers, friends of Morales and Hernandez – both Mexican-born and working and living in the United States – have been raising money in the hopes of sending their bodies to Mexico for burial.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These horses are helping those with special needs be their best selves

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police shooting on Hertel brings focus to new kind of health care facility
Crime News

Police shooting on Hertel brings focus to new kind of health care facility

  • Updated

If the person wants help in Buffalo, options are few. But after Monday's shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue by Buffalo police officers, another option is getting some attention: the crisis stabilization center, a 24-hour operation that provides a comprehensive array of services that take a holistic approach to helping a person in need.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News