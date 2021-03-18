 Skip to main content
DA finds parts of proposed recreational pot legislation 'extremely problematic'
Flynn

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

 John Hickey

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Thursday that he found two parts of proposed legislation to legalize recreational use of marijuana to be "extremely problematic."

First, the legislation would lower driving while ability impaired by marijuana from a misdemeanor charge to a violation – essentially just a ticket.

That would make driving while high on marijuana a lesser offense than a standard driving while intoxicated by alcohol charge.

Second, the legislation calls for marijuana and other cannabis products to be removed from the list of "controlled substances" now listed under public health law.

"So, if you are going to take away the ability of law enforcement to arrest and to prosecute those who are driving under the influence of marijuana, you're going to have problems on our roadways. I'm telling you right now," Flynn said.

The legislation is widely anticipated to be passed any day now. But questions over the driving-while-impaired consequences is a hold-up now in Albany.

“I hear the district attorney’s concerns related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of cannabis. I completely agree that nobody should ever drive when their abilities may be impaired,” said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes. “The specific provisions surrounding driving under the influence of cannabis are actively being discussed and public safety is of utmost importance to me.”

It's well documented that marijuana-related arrests have disproportionately affected communities of color. At the same time, states that have already legalized cannabis have reported increases in traffic fatalities.

Further complicating the issue is the fact there's currently no roadside breath test for marijuana, like there is for alcohol.

That would eliminate a prosecutor's ability to seek a conviction in a drugged-driving case involving marijuana, Flynn said.

Flynn said he is not opposing the overall legalization of recreational marijuana use, but he wants legislators to keep the charge of driving while ability impaired by marijuana a misdemeanor and that they either change the definition of driving while impaired to include substances that aren't on the controlled substances list or include a provision that would specifically include marijuana for the charge.

Part of the debate in Albany is over what evidence can be used if a police officer pulls over a car that has not been involved in an accident, but the officer suspects marijuana has been used by the driver or other occupants, such as by detecting the drug’s odor, sources have previously told The Buffalo News.

Also, under case law in New York, police are allowed to search a vehicle based on the presence of the smell of marijuana. Last summer, amid calls for police reform, Mayor Byron Brown issued an executive order to end the policy of conducting searches based solely on the smell of marijuana. Flynn said he is against that rule and that his office prosecutes "hundreds" of cases every year involving guns found during such searches.

Maki Becker

