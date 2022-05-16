 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

DA: Defense withdraws request to evaluate accused gunman's competency

  • Updated
  • 0
TIMELINE Tops Shooting

Payton Gendron at his arraignment in Buffalo City Court.

 Mark Mulville
Support this work for $1 a month

Defense attorneys for the man charged with Saturday's mass killing at a Buffalo grocery store have withdrawn a request to have doctors review his mental competency, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said today.

The move means a felony hearing in Buffalo City Court in the state case against Payton S. Gendron may proceed as scheduled Thursday morning. The hearing could not have been held unless the experts' examinations had been completed by then.

At the arraignment in Buffalo City Court on Saturday, defense attorney Brian Parker asked a judge to order a forensic examination of Gendron, accused of the hate-fueled killing of 10 people and wounding of three in a mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Parker could not immediately be reached for comment early Monday afternoon.

Gendron has been charged with first-degree murder under state law. Federal authorities say they are investigating the incident "both as a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism."

People are also reading…

Thursday's scheduled hearing still may not, in fact, take place. The defense has the right to waive the hearing.

Gendron, of Broome County, posted online a 180-page manifesto detailing why he perpetrated the attack and how he came to believe a racist conspiracy theory.

Gendron is white and 11 of the 13 people who were shot Saturday were Black.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

The quick response of Buffalo Police may have prevented the death toll from surpassing the 10 victims who were slain at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, authorities said. But the circumstances around the peaceful surrender of the white supremacist shooter remained a sore spot among some in the Black community on Sunday afternoon.

Watch Now: Related Video

Finland, Sweden to apply for NATO membership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News