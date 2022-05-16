DA: Defense withdraws request to evaluate accused gunman's competency

Defense attorneys for the man charged with Saturday's mass killing at a Buffalo grocery store have withdrawn a request to have doctors review his mental competency, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said today.

The move means a felony hearing in Buffalo City Court in the state case against Payton S. Gendron may proceed as scheduled Thursday morning. The hearing could not have been held unless the experts' examinations had been completed by then.

At the arraignment in Buffalo City Court on Saturday, defense attorney Brian Parker asked a judge to order a forensic examination of Gendron, accused of the hate-fueled killing of 10 people and wounding of three in a mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Parker could not immediately be reached for comment early Monday afternoon.

Gendron has been charged with first-degree murder under state law. Federal authorities say they are investigating the incident "both as a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism."

Thursday's scheduled hearing still may not, in fact, take place. The defense has the right to waive the hearing.

Racist manifesto details hateful views, methodical planning of accused gunman In chilling detail, the accused shooter laid out in a 180-page manifesto why he wanted to kill, how he came to believe a racist conspiracy theory and then recorded himself driving to a supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and carrying out the attack.

Gendron, of Broome County, posted online a 180-page manifesto detailing why he perpetrated the attack and how he came to believe a racist conspiracy theory.

Gendron is white and 11 of the 13 people who were shot Saturday were Black.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.