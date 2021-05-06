DA: Buffalo State college student most likely died by suicide

A week and a half after SUNY Buffalo State College student Saniyya Dennis was reported missing, authorities said Thursday they believe that she died by suicide.

The determination follows an "exhaustive" search and review of records that involved at least 10 law enforcement agencies, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference during which he offered details of what investigators learned.

"It appears that this poor girl took her own life," Flynn told reporters, joined by members of the University Police and the State Park Police.

Dennis, 19, of the Bronx, was a sophomore and honors student majoring in mechanical engineering technology. She was reported missing April 26 after family members were unable to reach her.

Investigators were able to piece together her whereabouts on April 24 through surveillance camera footage, cellphone records and interviews with two people who Dennis was in communication with that day and into the night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month