DA: Attempted marijuana sale gone awry ends in shooting death of Niagara Falls girl

A suspected marijuana transaction that went awry resulted in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls girl just after midnight Friday on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr.

During a news conference Monday, Flynn said a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old juvenile have been arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He said the 17-year-old was ordered held in custody by Family Court Judge Brenda M. Freedman, who set bail at $50,000 for the 14-year-old during a Monday bail hearing.

The defendants' names were not released by authorities because of their ages.

Flynn declined to identify the victim, although WGRZ-TV identified her as Emily Keiper in a report.

The victim was a passenger in a car being driven by a friend, according to Flynn. He was not injured in the shooting, Flynn said. The victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where she later died, Flynn said.

"Unfortunately, I am sad to say ... the 14-year-old was given $50,000 bail, obviously against our wishes," Flynn said. "We asked for a remand on both."

He said both suspects were charged under the state's felony murder statute.

"The allegation is that the 14-year-old and the 17-year-old attempted to rob two individuals who were in a vehicle on Elmer Avenue in the City of Buffalo. It was allegedly a marijuana sale gone bad, and the 17-year-old is the alleged shooter and, as we all know, the 16-year-old girl – who was a passenger in the vehicle – was shot and killed," Flynn said.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, who was also at the news conference in the district attorney's office, said he was thrown for a loop that bail was offered to the 14-year-old suspect.

"Too many juveniles have been involved in violent crime, and here we are with another 14-year-old that has the potential to be released back out on to the streets. This just perpetuates the cycle of violence," Gramaglia said.

Both he and Flynn insisted that, despite the youth's age, he needs to be held accountable for reportedly participating in a robbery that turned into a homicide and that releasing him to the custody of his guardians sends the wrong message.

"When people know that there are little consequences and they have the ability to get out of jail rather quickly, they're going to keep doing what they do. This is a significant problem," Gramaglia said.

"Someone could make the argument that a 14-year-old shouldn't be sitting in jail," Flynn said.

"I make the argument that the 14-year-old allegedly ... took part in a robbery that resulted, allegedly, in a homicide of a 16-year-old. And, therefore, the 14-year-old needs to be held accountable. I don't like it anymore than anybody else. I've got five kids of my own. I don't get any pleasure in putting a 14-year-old in jail," he added.

Both Flynn and Gramaglia acknowledged supporting provisions of the state's new bail reform law, but said it is in need of some sensible changes.

Flynn and Gramaglia both lauded Buffalo homicide detectives and patrol officers for their work in making quick arrests in the case.

Gramaglia said the 14-year-old was arrested Saturday morning, and police took the 17-year-old into custody early Sunday without incident.

Flynn said both youths will be prosecuted as adults. They are scheduled to return to court on Friday.