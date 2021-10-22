Customs officials at Peace Bridge seize marijuana valued at $5 million

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge on Wednesday seized 2,554 pounds of marijuana in a commercial shipment.
Customs officers selected for additional examination a commercial shipment that was labeled "bathroom vanities." The vehicle containing the shipment was sent for a non-intrusive examination that revealed anomalies and was subsequently sent to the commercial vehicle inspection area where officers conducted a physical inspection of the shipment.
Inside, officers found pallet shipment boxes containing 2,302 vacuum-sealed packages that field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana. Customs officers estimated the street value of the seizure at $5 million.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.