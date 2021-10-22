 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Customs officials at Peace Bridge seize marijuana valued at $5 million
0 comments

Customs officials at Peace Bridge seize marijuana valued at $5 million

Support this work for $1 a month

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge on Wednesday seized 2,554 pounds of marijuana in a commercial shipment.

Customs officers selected for additional examination a commercial shipment that was labeled "bathroom vanities." The vehicle containing the shipment was sent for a non-intrusive examination that revealed anomalies and was subsequently sent to the commercial vehicle inspection area where officers conducted a physical inspection of the shipment.

Inside, officers found pallet shipment boxes containing 2,302 vacuum-sealed packages that field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana. Customs officers estimated the street value of the seizure at $5 million. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcanologists reach eruptive fissure of the Cumbre Vieja volcano for the first time

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News