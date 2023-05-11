Several designer purses bearing counterfeit trademarks were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, the agency said Thursday in a news release.

The purses, which came in multiple parcels, originated from the same shipper, according to the federal agency. The purses were determined to be fakes after a thorough examination and were later seized for bearing counterfeit trademarks. Officials determined that the collection of purses would have had an approximate value of over $14,000 if they had been authentic.

Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone said U.S. Customs plays a vital role in protecting consumers and business from fraudulent items that are imported into the country.

"As we approach Mother’s Day, our officers continue to do an amazing job targeting shipments and identifying violations," Cordone said in the release.

Counterfeit merchandise not only has economic impacts and legal implications but can also pose health and safety risks to the American public, she added.