Customs officer charged with menacing man with gun while off duty

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree menacing for allegedly pointing a handgun at a man while driving alongside him in Hamburg, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

The incident occurred early Nov. 6 when the defendant, Derek J. Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park was off duty, officials said. Gentner was arraigned on the charge Thursday before Hamburg Town Court Justice Carl W. Morgan on Thursday.

Gentner is accused of following a man as he drove out of a motel parking lot in the Town of Hamburg after an incident involving Gentner and a woman, the DA's office said in a statement Tuesday.

While on Camp Road, the victim called 911 to report that a man driving to his left in the passing lane had pulled up alongside him near Scranton Road and pointed a gun at him through the passenger side window, the DA's office said.

The victim then made a U-turn and was southbound on Camp Road when Gentner allegedly continued to follow him into the Village of Hamburg before stopping on Lakeview Road. The victim met with police officers nearby.

Police pulled over Gentner at Lake Street and Haviland Place and arrested him.

Gentner was released on his own recognizance and the judge issued a temporary no-contact order of protection on behalf of the victim.

Prosecutors said that the gun alleged to have been used in the incident was a work-issued firearm.

He is scheduled to return to court Jan. 13.