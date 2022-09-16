 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cuban national with felony warrant arrested at Peace Bridge

A 50-year-old Cuban national with an outstanding warrant from the New York City Police Department was arrested Thursday by Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge.

Maximo Gomez, a Cuban citizen, was in a taxicab and had been refused entry into Canada by the Canada Border Services Agency, according to Customs and Border Protection.

The taxi driver and Gomez were subsequently directed to a secondary inspection area for verification of identity and citizenship.

That is where it was discovered that Gomez had an active felony warrant for burglary, according to customs officials.

After he was processed, Gomez was turned over to Buffalo police for extradition.

