Two Cattaraugus County residents are accused of fraudulently receiving nearly $30,000 in food stamps over a five-year period because they failed to report hundreds of thousands of dollars in income from scrapping during that period.

Kayla A. Kellogg, 38, and Christopher M. Amrhein, 49, are charged with grand larceny and welfare fraud, both felonies, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday, while Kellogg faces an additional 12 counts of offering a false instrument for filing, also felonies.

They both live on Abbott Road in Cuba but a news release did not disclose their relationship.

The Sheriff's Office said an investigation into Kellogg and Amrhein began following a complaint of suspected welfare fraud from the county Department of Social Services in August 2021.

Sheriff's investigators say the probe determined Kellogg and Amrhein had failed to report $270,000 in income from selling scrap metals between 2016 and 2021, allowing them to fraudulently receive $29,733 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits during that period.

They were arrested Friday afternoon at the county Social Services Department in Olean and are due back in Olean City Court on June 6.