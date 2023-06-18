A New York State trooper was indicted earlier this month on charges of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a motorist in downtown Buffalo following a high-speed chase from the Southern Tier in February 2022.

It marked the seventh time the attorney general’s office filed criminal charges against a law enforcement officer accused of causing a death since 2015.

Of the six other cases investigated by the AG where a grand jury returned an indictment, two have gone to trial – and in both cases ended with juries finding the officers not guilty.

Four other cases are still pending.

The case against Trooper Anthony Nigro IV shows how rare – and complicated – prosecuting a law enforcement officer can be.

In New York, the AG’s office took control over some investigations of deaths believed to be caused by police officers in 2015. Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order designating a special unit within the AG’s office to conduct investigations of deaths of unarmed people caused by a law enforcement officer.

“A criminal justice system doesn’t work without trust,” said Cuomo, according to a New York Times report. “We will be the first state in the country to acknowledge the problem and say we’re going to create an independent prosecutor who does not have that kind of connection with the organized police departments.”

In 2021, a new executive order permanently established the AG’s Office of Special Investigations which required the office to review deaths caused by police officers. It also expanded the scope of the kinds of cases it would investigate, including those involving people who were armed and deaths of people while incarcerated. It includes both law enforcement and peace officers, on- and off-duty.

About 200 deaths are referred to the AG’s Office of Special Investigations per year. The investigators first determine whether a law enforcement officer caused the death. If he or she did, a case is required to be opened.

In most of those cases, the AG has concluded that a crime cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. But unlike in most investigations when the case is then simply dismissed, the AG’s office has issued a report that detail the findings from the investigations. The reports explain the decision not to prosecute and also makes recommendations about what the law enforcement agency involved can do to prevent a future death.

The AG’s office has produced such reports on three Buffalo deaths and one Lockport death. The AG’s office recommendations led to the Buffalo police department equipping its patrol officers with body-worn cameras and less-lethal Tasers.

The AG’s office has completed 55 investigations since 2015, in which the officers weren’t charged.

Grand juries indicted in seven cases, including Nigro’s. There has also been one more case involving an Albany County District Attorney who was indicted on misconduct and perjury charge related to the investigation involving the death of a man who was shot by Troy police. The jury acquitted the district attorney.

“Generally, police cases are very difficult to prosecute,” said Buffalo attorney John Elmore, a former state trooper and prosecutor. “It’s very difficult to get police officers to testify against other police officers. It’s very difficult for jurors to convict police officers.”

What often comes into play is the officer’s state of mind, Elmore said. “Did an officer fear for his life? Did an officer, in his mind, see a weapon?”

That’s begun to change, though, Elmore said, with the prevalence of video evidence – from the body-worn cameras of the officers themselves to cellphones of bystanders.

“You’re not always relying on fellow police officers’ testimony,” he said.

Policing expert Walter Katz said in addition to video, attitudes toward police have shifted too.

“There is less deference being given to the version of events that is provided by the officer,” he said. “It’s a bit of a philosophical shift.”

That’s led to more members of law enforcement being charged with crimes.

“But that does not necessarily translate to more convictions,” said Katz, vice president of criminal justice at Arnold Ventures, a philanthropic organization, and a member of the Council on Criminal Justice, a nonpartisan think tank.

Trooper is charged in a shooting on Feb. 12, 2022, that followed the report of a speeding driver on the Thruway in Brant.

Troopers chased the vehicle, which reportedly struck a state police vehicle on the Thruway before exiting the highway and eventually heading downtown.

The AG’s office said Nigro fired his weapon during an interaction with the driver, later identified as James Huber, 38, of North East, Pa. Huber drove off, with his vehicle striking several fence posts before landing on its side on a ramp in an underground parking garage, authorities said. He was pronounced dead inside the vehicle.

Prosecutors are most willing to charge a police officer in cases where there’s no doubt about intent, Katz said. The police beating death of Tyree Nichols in Memphis, which was caught in video, is an example of that. “That was not a split-second decision. That was a long, drawn-out series of acts by a whole number of officers,” Katz said.

But many fatal encounters with police are situations in which the officer is making a split-second decision. “The legal standard is so high. It gives quite a bit of discretion to the officer as to what is objectively reasonable,” Katz said.

Both Elmore and Katz said the reports that the AG’s office releases about the investigations that don’t result in criminal charges help the public understand their decisions – and build trust.

“The more they do to explain their decision-making, it’s just going to generate more trust, even if people disagree with the individual decisions,” Katz said.

Here’s the status of the six other cases:

New York City Police Office Wayne Isaacs was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, the New York Times reported. Isaacs alleged that on July 4, 2016, Delrawn Small approached his vehicle while at a stoplight in Brooklyn and punched him through the driver’s side window. Isaacs claims he fired his pistol in self-defense. Jose Nieves, the assigned attorney general, said that Small had gotten out of his car to confront Isaacs because he felt Isaacs had cut him off in traffic. A jury acquitted Isaacs.

State Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment. Baldner was accused of using his police vehicle to ram a car of four passengers on the Thruway in 2020 during a high-speed chase. Baldner allegedly stopped the Goods’ family car for speeding and the driver drove off. While pursuing the car, Baldner rammed into the Goods’ vehicle twice. The impact of the second collision flipped the car over several times and ejected a passenger from the car, resulting in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods. In February, an Ulster County Judge dismissed the murder charge. Other charges are pending.

New York City Police Officer Errick Allen was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree menacing. Allen was accused of shooting Christopher Curro, his longtime friend, while he was off-duty, with his service weapon in Long Island. Allen was terminated and the case is pending.

Elmira Police Officer Eduardo Oropallo was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault in connection to the death of Gary Stobridge in 2019. Storbridge was accused of resisting arrest and for attacking a local police officer at a hospital where he later died. Oropallo was found not guilty.

New York City Police Officer Yvonne Wu was indicted on two second-degree murder and attempted murder charges. Wu was accused of the attempted murder of her ex-girlfriend Jenny Li and murder of Li’s new girlfriend Jamie Laing in October 2021. Wu remains in custody and was suspended without pay. The case is pending.

New York City Department of Correction Officer Dion Middleton was charged with second-degree murder and first- and second-degree manslaughter. Middleton is accused of shooting Raymond Chaluisant, who was a passenger in a vehicle, while off-duty, in July 2022. The case is pending.