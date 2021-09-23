 Skip to main content
Crime Stoppers reward offered in May homicide case
Crime Stoppers reward offered in May homicide case

eduardo santiago

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $7,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal shooting in Buffalo in May.

The previously unidentified victim in that killing, which took place in the first block of Theodore Street on May 11, was Eduardo Santiago. At the time, Buffalo police said a second individual was also wounded in the incident in the city's Schiller Park neighborhood. 

Investigators have not released any further information about the case and no arrests have been made.

Eduardo Santiago

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line, 867-6161, or submit information through the "Buffalo Tips" smartphone app. 

