Crime Stoppers renews appeal for information on murder suspect

Crime Stoppers Western New York has renewed an appeal for information leading to the arrest of murder suspect Andre Whigham. He is considered armed and dangerous.
A reward of $2,500 from Crime Stoppers and $5,000 from the U.S. Marshal’s Service is being offered. The reward was first posted last summer.
Whigham is believed to be the last person to see Tiara Lott, 22, before she disappeared late last January. Her body was found more than two weeks later on railroad tracks near Wex Avenue in Buffalo.
Whigham is described as a Black male with brown eyes and several tattoos, including one on his neck. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.