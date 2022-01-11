Crime Stoppers offers reward for information leading to girl's killer

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the homicide of 18-year-old Tyreeona Wiley, of Buffalo, who was killed Dec. 19 on Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway on the city's East Side.
Anyone with information is being urged to come forward with information on the incident by contacting Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161, or submitting a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers mobile app Buffalo Tips from the Apple or Android store.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today