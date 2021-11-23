Crime Stoppers offers reward for information leading to arrest of Buffalo man's killer

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Buffalo man last summer.
Buffalo police said Billy Graham was killed on July 24 in the 700 block of LaSalle Avenue. Graham died at the scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting may contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 867-6161, or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers WNY mobile app at "Buffalo Tips" from the Apple or Android store.
